HSBC's cross-asset team has added risk to its portfolio by cutting its cash and treasuries position while adding to credit and equities as it is "starting to see signs of cyclical improvements that could challenge current perceptions".

With 40.4 percent of its global leading indicators rising significantly, "to us, this recovery from the lows of 20% in May of 2011 indicates that the global economy may be in a cyclical upswing. Once our leading indicator reaches 40% it has gone above 50% (expansionary territory) within six months.

"Given all the gloom with regards to the structural growth story a cyclical recovery would be a large surprise to most investors," they say in a note.

They also see signs the developed world is no longer deleveraging.

"Our modelling on global real bank lending data suggests that the perceived protracted global deleveraging perception may be wrong. We have assessed CPI adjusted bank lending in most countries around the world and found that the trend line is no longer negative. Moreover, the last observations around this trend are now positive.

"To us, a private sector releveraging could be a great surprise in 2012," they say.

