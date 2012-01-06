Shares in Vodafone climb 1.2 percent, bouncing back after falls on Thursday, boosted by a Goldman Sachs upgrade to "buy" from "neutral", with the bank anticipating U.S. venture Verizon Wireless (VZW) to lift Vodafone's free cash flow (FCF) above 10 billion pounds.

"We expect FCF growth to be driven by strong earnings and dividend growth at VZW, where we are materially above consensus," Goldman says in a note.

"In the core business, competition is likely to remain intense, but fading regulatory pressure and peaking SACs (subscriber acquisition costs) in Europe, together with EM growth, should allow stable cash flows," the bank says.

Goldman says its upgrade comes in spite of 2011 outperformance as it sees a potential total return of 55 percent over the next two years as FCF grows to over 10 billion pounds in FY2014 against 7 billion pounds in FY2012.

Shares in Vodafone fell 1.5 percent in the previous session after Verizon, on Wednesday, said it expected iPhone sales to hurt its profit margins.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net