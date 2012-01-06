The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.1 percent in early trade, underperforming the wider market, with both the blue chips and the midcaps 0.4 percent higher.

Robert Walters adds 1.1 percent after the recruitment company posts an 18 percent rise in net fees for 2011, as it says it has entered this year cautiously, with tough economic conditions and weak candidate confidence weighing on the sector.

Seymour Pierce upgrades its rating on the stock, to "hold" from "reduce".

Soft drinks group Nichols advances 4.5 percent after saying it expects 2011 profit to be significantly ahead of the previous year and market expectations on strong demand from international consumers.

