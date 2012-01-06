Shares in UK-listed asset managers such as Ashmore, Jupiter Fund Management and Man Group came under pressure following cautious notes on the outlook for the sector from Credit Suisse, JPMorgan and UBS.

Ashmore and Jupiter fall as much as 3.3 percent as Credit Suisse cuts both firms' rating to "neutral" from "outperform". It also downgrades F&C Investment Trust to "underperform" from "neutral".

Credit Suisse says that despite a recovery in equity market performance in late 2011, it remains cautious on the sustainability of the recovery given the lingering macro issues in Europe, which has lead to subdued net fund flows.

"We remain particularly cautious on fund flows in Europe as banks which are major distributors of funds continue to focus on shoring up deposits, with Euro area deposits increasing by over 400 billion euros for 12 months ending Oct 11," it says.

JPMorgan also remain cautious on the asset managers saying they will struggle to grow profits this year. The broker maintains its preference for companies that are well capitalised, have relatively good business momentum and do not command a premium rating.

JPMorgan is cautious on Man Group, down 1.7 percent, as consensus estimates appear to assume an unreasonable degree of investment performance at the start of the year, preferring Aberdeen Asset Management, up 0.4 percent, in the sector.

On Ashmore, UBS says the firm retains attractive long term growth characteristics, but it remains cautious in the short term given the macro risks, and ahead of the firm's Q2-2012 assets under management statement due on Jan 12.

