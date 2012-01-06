Citigroup has raised its forecast range for the STOXX 600 and the FTSE 100 index saying that European and emerging market policy moves to boost liquidity should support sentiment, even though a number of risks remain.

The bank expects the STOXX 600 to hover in a range of 220-270 points, against an earlier estimate of 205-255 points, and sees the FTSE 100 index in a range of 5,000-6,000 points, up from its earlier prediction of 4,700-5,700 points. Citigroup says it remains comfortable with its year-end targets of 285 for the STOXX 600 and 6,200 for the FTSE 100.

"Excess liquidity is increasing. While this in part reflects slowing growth, it shows there is more cash in the system than growth. Historically this has found its way into risk assets, whether equities, credit or commodities," Citigroup says in a note.

The bank says large cap firms with a beta above 1 and a strong balance sheet are well placed to benefit, including Xstrata, Daimler and Renault, among a number of others from the industrials, autos, miners and luxury sectors.

