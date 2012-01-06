Healthcare tops Deutsche Bank's list of sectors offering sustainable dividends, a basket of which it says should be a core holding for global investors interested in equity income, given the turbulent macro outlook.

The broker says healthcare leads the other sectors this month by a clear margin, measured by the proportion of companies (38 percent) passing the bank's criteria.

Deutsche Bank said fading returns in the sector are a concern but the companies remain value creative with AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Sanofi new entrants in its top 30 Sustainable Dividend basket.

The broker says in a note: "Macro uncertainties mean that investors should particularly focus on names with high margin for uplift."

Deutsche says an abnormally large number of companies -- including Hewlett-Packard, Ingersoll-Rand and Smiths Group -- appear on its uplift potential screen this month, mainly because 2012 consensus forecasts are so high, and corporate cash generation is therefore assumed to be strong.

The broker adds utilities remains the second highest yielding sector; nevertheless no stock makes it past its tests, with the nearest misses being Centrica and Power Assets Holdings.

