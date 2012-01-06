(Refiles to correct typo in headline, complete quote)

Shares in top Italian bank UniCredit continue their slide after two days of steep losses as investors sell to cut exposure to Italy and speculate on the bank's deeply discounted rights issue.

UniCredit shares, which have lost more than 30 percent over the past two days, are down a further 11.6 percent at 1000 GMT after trade was halted for excessive losses.

"UniCredit is not a bad bank but investors are selling shares to avoid the Italian sovereign risk as the spread (between Italian and German bonds) widens," a London-based bank analyst says.

He adds the UniCredit rights issue is a sign of how hard it will be for banks to get cash calls away. "That is raising the spectre of bank nationalisation, which is scaring equity investors," he says.

UniCredit launched a 7.5 billion euro rights issue on Wednesday at a massive discount. The lender priced the two-for-one rights issue at 1.943 euros per share.

"Everyone's selling part of their shares now to buy back through the rights at 1.943 euros," a Milan trader says.

Reuters messaging rm://stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net