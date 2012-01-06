Shares in UK-listed ITV and France's Publicis each rise more than 2 percent, with traders saying the stocks are being lifted by upgrades from Morgan Stanley in broader note on the European media sector.

Citing the note, traders say Morgan Stanley raises its rating on ITV to "overweight" from "equal-weight", and ups its recommendation on Publicis to "equal-weight" from "underweight".

Traders say the broker believes the media sector is now in structurally better shape after a long digital de-rating in the early 2000s.

The broker, however, downgrades its rating for BSkyB to "equal-weight" from "overweight" on fears of poor newsflow, traders add, and cuts Dutch publisher Wolters Kluwer to "underweight" from "equal-weight" citing risks ahead of its first-quarter update due around April, according to traders.

BSkyB falls 1.5 percent and Wolter Kluwer is 0.3 percent lower.

