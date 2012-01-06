Shares in Kazakh miner ENRC rise nearly 3 percent, the second-top FTSE 100 riser, adding to gains in the previous session after the conclusion of a long-running dispute over assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which Credit Suisse calls a positive outcome.

On Thursday, ENRC said it had agreed to a $1.25 billion settlement with Canada's First Quantum Minerals to end the dispute. The stock ended the session up 4.6 percent.

"We see this as a positive for ENRC as it draws a line under the legal dispute and provides ENRC with a much needed growth plank over the next 2-3 years," Credit Suisse says in a note, rating the stock as "outperform" with a target price of 930 pence a share, from its current 713 pence.

