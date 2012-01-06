Shares in Savills fall 2.6 percent, against a 0.5-percent stronger FTSE 250 index, as UBS downgrades the British property broker to "neutral" from "buy" following a recent strong performance and on slowing near-term momentum.

UBS notes the company's shares have risen 33 percent in the past three months. It believes Savills is an attractive play on global real estate markets but says these attractions are now reflected in the price.

"Transaction volume growth in global commercial property markets is reducing/turning negative and uncertainty surrounding the macro economic outlook is likely to continue to negatively impact volumes," it says.

"Recent elevated residential volumes in London and Hong Kong/China are also likely to reduce. A slowdown is reflected in our (unchanged) forecasts but we believe it may cap near term performance."

