European cyclicals are set to gain after underperforming last year, says RBS, adding that stocks with heavy overseas revenue generation, such as German carmaker BMW and British caterer Compass are especially attractive.

"After pronounced underperformance through 2011, we think the global backdrop warrants additional cyclical exposure. Global PMI indices appear to have troughed and economic surprise indices for the G10 economies have improved sharply over recent months," RBS says in a note.

"There is now a disconnection between these tactical indicators and the relative performance of cyclicals."

RBS says the global economic backdrop has continued to improve over recent months, but says the euro zone is likely to be anchored at the bottom of the league for growth rates.

The sectors it favours most include automobiles, basic resources and financial services. Its least favourite sectors include utilities, telecoms and healthcare.

Top stock picks, apart from BMW and Compass, include insurer Prudential and miner Xstrata.

