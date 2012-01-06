Shares in Belgian supermarket group Delhaize rise more than 4 percent in early trade to a two-month high, outpacing a flat STOXX Europe 600 Retail Index on the back of positive broker comment and a weakening euro.

The stock is also the second-top gainer across the 0.3 percent stronger FTSEurofirst 300 in volume around two-thirds of its 90-day daily average.

"Analyst comments have been very positive this morning. The falling euro is also very good news for Delhaize," a Brussels-based trader says.

Analysts at Royal Bank of Scotland write in a note to clients that Delhaize's valuation is too low.

"We believe the discount is too wide and improving return on capital employed over coming years should shrink it," RBS writes.

