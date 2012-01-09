European stock index futures point to a slightly weaker open for equities, tracking losses on Wall Street and in Asia, with market sentiment hit by a report that the IMF was losing confidence in Greece's ability to reform and by a rating downgrade for Hungary.
Euro STOXX 50 futures are down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX futures are down 0.3 percent and France's CAC-40 futures are down 0.1 percent.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS TRADING
AIR FRANCE KLM TRAFFIC
HMV GROUP PLC TRADING
PERSIMMON TRADING
ALLIANCE PHARMA TRADING
U.S. COMPANIES
ALCOA Inc Q4
MACRO (GMT)
0645 CH Jobless
0700 DE Trade Balance
0745 FR Trade Balance
0930 EZ Sentix Index
1100 DE Total Industrial Production
1500 US Employment Trends
