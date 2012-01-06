The FTSE Small Cap index firms 0.1 percent in midday trade, underperforming both the blue chips and the midcaps, up 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

British laundry firm Johnson Service Group drops more than 5 percent after it forecasts full-year results marginally below market expectations, hurt by a shortfall in its dry cleaning division, as it says it received a funding boost from its banks for making acquisitions.

Rockhopper Exploration climbs 5 percent, boosted as Credit Suisse initiates coverage on the oil explorer with an "outperform" rating and 408 pence target price, saying the Sea Lion discovery, central to the company's investment proposition, is likely to be a commercially viable field.

