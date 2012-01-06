The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.2 percent higher, while the blue chips are up 0.5 percent, and the midcaps gain 1.0 percent.

Nichols rises 11.2 percent to a life-time high after the soft drinks group says it expects 2011 profit to be significantly ahead of both the previous year and market expectations on the back of strong demand from international consumers.

Brewin Dolphin lifts its price target for Nichols to 647 pence from 625 pence.

Rockhopper Exploration climbs 7.8 percent, boosted as Credit Suisse initiates coverage on the oil explorer with an "outperform" rating and 408 pence target price, saying the Sea Lion discovery, central to the company's investment proposition, is likely to be a commercially viable field.

