European shares edge higher in early trade, with banking stocks regaining some of the ground lost last week, but in cautious trading ahead of the start of U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.1 percent at 1,014.33 points, after rising 1.2 percent in the first week of 2012.

Among banks, Royal Bank of Scotland rises 1.8 percent, supported by a JPMorgan Cazenove upgrade in rating.

Reuters messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net