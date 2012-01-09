Shares in GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) drop 1.8 percent, the top faller on the UK's FTSE 100, after announcing plans to file its key new once-a-day inhaled lung drug Relovair for regulatory approval in mid-2012 following the release of a batch of clinical trials results.

"GSK has stated that it has clearly seen enough to warrant regulatory filings globally in COPD. However, the data are probably not as clean as we would have liked and although the lack of superiority versus (its existing twice-daily drug) Advair probably has little relevance to approvability, we believe that it could limit its commercial positioning," Shore Capital says in a note.

Relovair, which is being developed with U.S.-based Theravance, will be filed for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the United States and Europe in the middle of the year.

The broker says the pneumonia signal - GSK will investigate some reports of fatal pneumonia at the highest dose - in COPD is concerning and lack of consistency in the pivotal Phase III programme suggests a far from straightforward regulatory passage, particularly in the USA.

"While Relovair is clearly important to continuing the current Advair franchise we believe that ultimately it will be the combination LAMA/LABA (Long-Acting Muscarinic Antagonist/long-acting beta-agonist) product in COPD which will define the continuing success of the GSK respiratory franchise," Shore Capital says.

