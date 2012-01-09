Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland gain 1.5 percent, heading firmer British banks, the top performing blue chip sector and helping the index add 0.4 percent, as JPMorgan Cazenove upgrades its rating for the part-state-owned lender to "neutral" from "underweight" on hopes for the sale of its Global Banking & Markets (GBM) business.

"We believe that a restructuring of GBM operations at RBS to scale back capital and cost intensive businesses is likely to be negative for revenues but accretive to longer term returns," JPMorgan says in a note.

The broker says it estimates that a 60-100 billion pounds incremental risk weighted assets run-off, along with 40 percent cost reduction in GBM would improve returns to around 13 percent from below 10 percent.

However, JPMorgan says an extended 3-5 year likely time frame for the RBS restructuring leads the broker to expect no quick turn around, hence its "neutral" stance.

RBS has hired investment bank Lazard to advise it on a scale-back of its investment banking arm, including options to sell parts of the business, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters recently.

