JPMorgan Cazenove says while near-term correction concerns remain, it recommends investors use the dips to add equity market exposure in sectors including autos, mining and construction materials, with an index preference for Germany's blue-chip DAX.

A rise in global activity; the potential for the ECB to become a "buyer of last resort", to help fight the region's debt crisis; emerging market monetary policy easing; equities' "under-owned" state and "undemanding" valuations; the high cost of defensive strategies such as "Quality" and the view that U.S. profit margins have yet to peak all support the bullish stance, it adds.

The bank says it prefers emerging markets over developed markets and is "overweight" the mining sector, but also expects the U.S. construction sector to pick up and is therefore also "overweight" construction materials. It is "underweight" utilities, telecoms, retail, pharma and insurance.

