Britain's FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.1 percent in early deals, performing slightly better than their flat blue-chip peers, while the mid caps rise 0.2 percent.

AIM-listed AGI Therapeutics leaps more than 55 percent after announcing it has reached agreement with Aravis Therapeutics on the terms of a recommended cash offer by Aravis for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of AGI.

Electrical components maker XP Power falls 5.9 percent after saying its revenue in the last quarter fell by 5 percent on reduced customer demand, as it also drew a dim picture of first-quarter sales.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net