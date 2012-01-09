Shares in ARM Holdings rise 2.7 percent, topping a 0.1 percent firmer FTSE 100 index, as Citigroup raises its target price for the British chip designer to 700 pence from 660 pence saying its fourth quarter results are expected to be ahead of consensus estimates.

ARM's trading volumes are 22 percent of its 90-day daily average, against 9 percent for the FTSE 100 index.

"Highlighting both the growth fundamentals and defensive qualities, we rate ARM 'buy'. Benefitting from structural growth in key electronics markets, we see upside to processor estimates given strong ecosystem activity," Citigroup says in a note.

"We expect ARM's Q4 royalty dynamics to continue to be driven on the back of the company's market share gains, shrugging off industry fundamentals as in the past quarters," the broker adds.

