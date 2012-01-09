Shares in Rentokil rise 2.9 percent, buoyed by a Credit Suisse upgrade of the British cleaning-to-pest control company to "outperform" from "neutral" and raised price target, on expectations the firm's Citylink business will return to profitability.

"While most of Rentokil's end markets remain competitive and commoditised we think the current price is discounting too much bad news," Credit Suisse says.

"We expect that Citylink will return to profitability in H2 2012 and that if it does not (unless this results purely from a deep UK recession) the management team will need to consider selling or closing the business."

The bank, which raises its target on the stock to 0.85 pence from 0.67 pence, highlights that pest control remains a "highly profitable, stable and valuable operation" and is worth almost 85 percent of the group's current valuation.

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net