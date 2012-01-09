Shares in struggling HMV shed 6.7 percent after the British entertainment retailer's Christmas trading update does little to improve investor sentiment towards the firm, which last month warned it could go out of business.

HMV, which trades from 256 stores in Britain and Ireland, employing 4,500 people, said sales at stores open over a year fell 8.2 percent in the five weeks to Dec. 31.

"HMV Christmas sales benefited from the extra day's trading, although with H2 like-for-like sales down c10 percent, break-even looks unattainable," says Peel Hunt in a note, which repeats it "sell" rating.

"A sale of Live Division would cut debt, but not by enough to pay down the expensive 'B' debt and fund working capital, suggesting more engineering required ... We see no reason to own the shares," Peel Hunt adds.

Panmure Gordon says: "HMV remains in a very difficult position, despite the expected strong last week's trade. We think that it needs to sell off both Live and 7digital but, with doubts remaining about the group's going concern basis, it is some way from being an equity story."

