Shares in Persimmon gain 2.8 percent, outperforming a flat FTSE 250 index and giving the housebuilding sector a lift, as the firm says it expects to post a 50 percent rise in full-year underlying pre-tax profit, towards the top end of analyst forecasts, leading Oriel Securities to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

Persimmon says that while the general economic backdrop to the UK housing market remained challenging, it had seen encouraging visitor levels, sales reservations and stable prices.

Oriel calls Persimmon's trading update "confident", and says, in its view, Persimmon shares offer 22 percent upside across its range of valuation metrics.

"Over the last 26 years Persimmon has, on average, seen share price appreciation of 15 percent during Q1 and today's trading statement suggests to us that this trend is likely to continue. Growing profits in both margin and absolute terms continue to grow and future growth is, in our view, underpinned by continued investment in land," the broker says in a note.

"Persimmon retains its crown of the protean housebuilder," Oriel adds.

Other housebuilders benefit from the upbeat sector news, with Barratt Development up 2.3 percent.

