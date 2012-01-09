Shares in EnQuest rise 3.6 percent after the UK-focused oil firm buys a 20 percent stake in the Kraken oil discovery in the North Sea, in a deal which also boosts EnQuest's new partner in the field, smaller explorer Nautical Petroleum.

"EnQuest moving in strengthens the partnership there and endorses the commerciality of the project moving forward," Canaccord analyst Lindsay Wheeler says.

EnQuest bought the stake in the Kraken asset from Canamens, with analysts at Peel Hunt calling the deal "a clear positive" for Nautical.

"A cash-strapped joint venture partner has been swapped for a much more financially capable and technically competent operator," they say.

Wheeler says that the deal adds another layer to EnQuest's medium term production portfolio.

