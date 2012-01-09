Equity volatility is set to follow a lull/spike pattern throughout 2012, driven by a range of macro and political factors including the euro zone debt crisis and U.S. elections, Deutsche Bank derivative strategists say in a note, citing dividend futures and overwriting among several top trades.

"In a nutshell, we foresee S&P 500 and E-STOXX50 implied volatility to trade in a relatively wide range this year as various catalysts are likely to bring repeated volatility spikes," particularly early in the year.

Short-dated implied volatility in Europe is "likely to spike to 40 or above and then return back to mid 20's," they say in the 2012 outlook note.

"Should the E-STOXX50 index come closer to 2000 index point level, we should see long-dated volatility (Dec-12 onward) performing well due to structured products issued in 2009 to 2011 that could leave dealers short long-dated volatility as we get closer to the 2000 level," they add.

On overwriting, the bank says that, "with upward momentum muted and implied volatility seemingly more likely to rise from current levels, we see this as one of the best trades for some time to come".

It also suggests buying FTSE 100 dividend futures and call spreads on E-STOXX 50 dividends.

"Dividends remain an attractive alternative to simply being long equities. In Europe and Japan, where structured products tend to produce a structural oversupply of dividends, the trade is even more attractive. We suggested these trades in last year's outlook, but that is no reason not to repeat ourselves, given the opportunity still selectively exists."

