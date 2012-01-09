Shares in InterContinental Hotels (IHG) gain 1 percent, outperforming a 0.3-percent weaker FTSE 100 index, as Deutsche Bank upgrades its rating for the hotels operator to "buy" from "hold", with the broker flagging up hopes for a 5 percent special dividend.

"IHG's strong balance sheet means that we believe that they can announce a special dividend as part of its final results (February 14th), which could continue in future given the low capital intensity of their model," Deutsche Bank says in a note.

The broker says whilst it has reduced its 2012 forecasts for IHG by 4 percent to reflect a harsher view on Europe, with its RevPAR (revenue per available room) assumption for EMEA hotels cut to -2 percent from +3 percent, it retains its forecasts elsewhere and believes the group's big four-owned assets could have a surprisingly good 2012.

"We believe that the shares are implying tough trading conditions or a lack of medium growth potential - we think this is unfair and so upgrade to Buy," Deutsche Bank adds, raising its target price to 1,440 pence from 1,365 pence.

Panmure Gordon repeats its "buy" rating on IHG, while reducing its target price to 1,420 pence from 1,470 pence.

Panmure says STR weekly RevPAR data, released on Friday, suggests that U.S. RevPAR increased circa 7 percent in the fourth-quarter, ahead of the brokers expectations.

"IHG generates c70 percent of earnings from the US, and this better than expected performance underpins our positive investment case," Panmure adds.

Fellow British hotels operator Whitbread adds 1.3 percent.

