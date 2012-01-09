Shares in Belgian oil tanker firm Euronav rise by as much as 14 percent due to the possibility of increased demand for its tankers after EU states agreed in principle to an embargo on Iranian oil as part of the latest Western effort to ratchet up pressure on Tehran over its nuclear programme.

"There's a lot of discussions and uncertainty going on on how this would impact the industry as a whole, so I think there's probably some speculation regarding Euronav who is a company which has a solid VLCC (very large crude carrier) spot exposure," Petercam analyst Alan Vandenberghe says.

"These are the vessels that will most likely be impacted first by any speclation or any rates improvements," he said.

Previously when the Iranian government has found it difficult to find takers for its oil, it has resorted to chartering VLCCs to store the crude offshore.

It comes as Brent crude prices rise above $113 a barrel as concerns over the economic health of the euro zone were overshadowed by Iran's threat to shut a key oil-shipping route.

