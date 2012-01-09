Britain's FTSE Small Cap index is flat around midday, underperforming a 0.3-percent firmer FTSE 250 index, while the FTSE 100 index sheds 0.2 percent.

HMV loses 6.7 percent after the struggling entertainment retailer's Christmas trading update does little to improve investor sentiment towards the firm, which last month warned it could go out of business.

"HMV Christmas sales benefited from the extra day's trading, although with H2 like-for-like sales down c10 percent, break-even looks unattainable," Peel Hunt says in a note, which repeats it "sell" rating on HMV.

Shaft Sinkers rallies 8 percent as Arbuthnot Securities upgrades its rating for the underground construction firm to "strong buy" from buy", albeit while reducing its target price to 170 pence from 260 pence, saying the share price reaction to recent newsflow has been overdone.

Shaft Sinkers shares had dropped nearly 40 percent since Dec 29 when it said that it had entered into discussions with client Eurochem with a view to amending or terminating its contract due to continued slow progress resulting from extremely difficult ground conditions.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net