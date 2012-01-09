Britain's FTSE Small Cap index closes up 0.2 percent, with the mid caps ahead 0.1 percent, while the blue chips lose 0.7 percent.

Electrical components maker XP Power drops 14.5 percent after saying its revenue in the last quarter fell by 5 percent on reduced customer demand, as it also drew a dim picture of first-quarter sales.

Investec Securities leaves its forecasts for XP Power unchanged after the update, although it says visibility is lower than it has been, and retains its "buy" rating and 1,300 pence target price on the stock.

Natutical Petroleum gains 1.0 percent after mid cap Enquest acquires a 20 percent interest in Nautical's Kraken heavy oil field in the UK North Sea from Canamens for a total consideration of $90 million

"Whilst the $/boe (barrel of oil equivalent) value may appear low it removes the partner drag/financial risk we had feared from Canamens and provides Nautical with a strong (and well funded) partner," Brewin Dolphin says in a note repeating its "buy" rating and 395 pence target price on Nautical.

