The relative valuation ratios of "value" stocks are at a two-decade low, even when sector-neutralised to account for financials, which de-rated sharply last year, analysts at Nomura say in a note, citing the consumer cyclicals, tech and energy sectors as particularly cheap.

"In these sectors, the cheap stocks trade at less than 20 percent of the price-to-book multiple of the expensive stocks," they say, with the prospect for further earnings downgrades in the euro zone one of the main drags.

While analysts' forecasts are still a "long way" from pricing in a recession - with consensus EPS growth for Europe projected at 9 percent in 2012, a figure Nomura sees coming in at "less than half of this" - history shows "value" as an investment strategy can still outperform, they say.

A range of "value" metrics are supportive, Nomura says, suggesting a blend of price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios as well as dividend yields to show a combination of income statement, balance sheet and cash-based measures of value.

Using that blend, the strategists highlight stocks including Solvay , Allianz and Total, among a large number of potential targets.

