European stock index futures point to a firmer start, buoyed in part by forecast-beating results from U.S. aluminium major Alcoa Inc, a bellwether of broader economic growth.

Banks are also set to be a focus, after an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday showed that Societe Generale is forecasting a "significant" drop in 2012 investment-bank revenue compared with 2011 due to higher funding costs and efforts to slash its balance sheet.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are up 1.1-1.3 percent.

