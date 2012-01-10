Shares in Germany's Software AG plunge 21 percent after the company says 2011 revenues reach 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), below its previous outlook of sales growth of 2-5 percent, while profit after tax remains stable year-on-year, also below the previous outlook of 10-15 percent growth.

"We expect the shares to trade ... down this morning, probably testing the 25 euro level," a trader says. At 0824 GMT, the shares trade at 24 euros apiece.

The shares fell as much as 26 percent, making it the third-biggest share decline in the company's history.

($1 = 0.7851 euros)

