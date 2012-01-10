Shares in Cairn Energy are among the top risers on Britain's FTSE 100, up 2.9 percent, after the company says it will return $3.5 billion of cash to shareholders following completion of the deal to sell a majority stake in its Indian business to Vedanta Resources.

Following the news, Oriel Securities lifts its rating for Cairn Energy to "add" from "hold".

The broker, in a note, points out that based on the remaining cash and residual shareholding in Cairn India, the shares are trading at a material discount to its net asset value of 314 pence/share.

"Whilst there remains uncertainty over the forward strategic direction of the company, that discount looks unwarranted," Oriel says.

Trading volumes in Cairn Energy are relatively robust, at 20 percent of their 90-day daily average, compared with just 7.6 percent on the FTSE 100, by 0834 GMT.

