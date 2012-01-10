Shares in British blue-chip retailer Marks & Spencer and mid-cap firm Debenhams gain 2.1 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively, as investors cheer both firms' Christmas trading updates.

Marks and Spencer, Britain's biggest clothing retailer, says sales at British stores open over a year rose 0.5 percent excluding VAT sales tax in the 13 weeks to Dec. 31, its financial third quarter, that compares to a 0.7 percent fall in underlying British sales in its second quarter.

Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, says while sales at the direct business, food and internationally were robust, there were concerns over the lack of profit detail.

An attractive dividend yield of 5.5 percent, however, and a knocked down share price -- shares have fallen 21 percent over the past year, compared with 6 percent for the FTSE 100 -- should provide some support, he adds.

"The shares have had something of a hangover since the last trading update in November, but this marginal increase in fortunes should restore some confidence."

On Marks and Spencer, Seymour Pierce says in a note, shares could remain under pressure in the longer term: "There are better investment opportunities elsewhere and consider that earnings growth will be pedestrian over the next two years while management concentrates on refurbishing its outlets and aligning its marketing effort to the brands."

Meanwhile, Debenhams, Britain's No. 2 department store group, posts a slightly better than expected performance in underlying sales in the last 18 weeks as deep discounts lured customers in the run up to Christmas.

Espirito Santo says with Debenhams trading on 6.1 times its calender 2012 earnings per share forecast, and a dividend yield of 5.3 percent, Britain's No. 2 department store is "attractive in the context of resilient trading, not just over the last few weeks but through the recession, and a strong financial position."

Espirito repeats its "buy" rating on Debenhams.

