Shares in EDP are among the worst performers on the FTSEurofirst 300 index, falling 1.5 percent as UBS downgrades the Portuguese utility group to "neutral" from "buy", citing economic risk in the domestic market.

"Given the potentially deteriorating macro situation in Portugal and the negative read-through from a possible Greek default, we downgrade the stock to neutral," UBS says, cutting its target price on the stock to 2.70 euros from 3 euros.

The bank also removes EDP from its M&A watch list following the acquisition of a 21 percent stake in the group by China Three Gorges, arguing the CTG deal is now partly reflected in the share price.

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net