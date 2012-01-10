Shares of Norsk Hydro, one of the world's top aluminium makers, rise nearly 4 percent in early trade after U.S. rival Alcoa gives an upbeat outlook on global demand for the metal.

Alcoa, the largest U.S. aluminum producer forecast 7 percent growth in global aluminum demand this year and says cutbacks in production will result in a global supply deficit of 600,000 tonnes in 2012.

"Hyrdo was quite weak already and Alcoa's outlook was rather positive, more positive than ours," says Swedbank-First Securities analyst Hans-Erik Jacobsen.

"Still, prices remain low and more capacity needs to be taken out to tighten the market," he says, adding he expects Norsk Hyrdo itself to cut capacity.

At 0836 GMT, Norsk Hydro shares climb 3.7 percent at 29.16 Norwegian crowns, outpacing a 1 percent rise in the broader market.

