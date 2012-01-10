Shares in Siemens fall 2.3 percent, making them the biggest faller on Germany's 1.2 percent firmer blue-chip index, after the company's Chief Financial Officer Joe Kaeser tells news website Wall Street Journal Deutschland that full-year targets had become more difficult to reach as a volatile global economy makes companies more cautious about major investments.

"The cautious tone of the CFO is far from being encouraging. This sounds like bracing for a difficult year," a trader says.

Siemens gave a cautious outlook for its 2011/12 year to September on Nov. 10, forecasting profit from continuing operations would be flat.

As well as leading the DAX fallers, Siemens is among the top fallers in a 0.9 percent stronger FTSEurofirst 300 and among the most heavily traded stocks, at nearly half its 90-day daily average after just over an hour of trade.

