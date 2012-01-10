The FTSE Small Cap index edges 0.1 percent higher in early deals, lagging gains on the blue-chip and mid-cap indexes, up 0.9 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Majestic Wine rises 8.9 percent after the British wine retailer reports a 4 percent rise in underlying Christmas sales.

Video games retailer Game fell 26.7 after warning it may breach the terms of its loans, blaming difficult market conditions that forced it to cut prices in the run-up to Christmas and resulted in a slump in sales.

