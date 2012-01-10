Citigroup recommends investing in chemical groups that operate in the energy and agricultural spaces and will benefit from greater pricing power, while it steers clear of stocks exposed to a depressed consumer market.

"The rising oil price, high coal costs and weak natural gas prices in the U.S. create growth opportunities for the Chemicals sector," Citi says, noting a stronger agricultural market, energy arbitrage and reduced competitiveness in certain areas will support pricing power.

The bank expects another good year for the agriculture sub-sector as crop prices remain high and input usage is optimised, singling out Yara as a "notably undervalued" stock.

While cautious sentiment in the industrial space may cap gains in the first half of the year, Citi expects signs of recovey in the second half and highlights BASF, DSM, Lanxess, and Linde as likely outperformers thanks to their low relative valuations.

Finally, Citi warns that chemical stocks with a consumer exposure, such as Givaudan and Croda, are poised to underperform as consumers in the western world continue to de-leverage and government austerity measures depress disposable income.

