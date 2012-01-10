Shares in Tesco, the world No.3 retailer, firm 0.1 percent but underperform a 1 percent higher FTSE 100 index, weighed by a Bank of America-Merrill Lynch downgrade to "neutral" ahead of its Christmas trading update on Thursday, saying "it takes time to turn a tanker".

BofA Merrill Lynch, in a note, highlights that data from consumer research group Nielsen points to weaker trading for Tesco in December, with Aldi and Wal-Mart's Asda taking the festive spoils.

"With Tesco's 'Big Price Drop' seemingly underwhelming, and given that festive relative trading trends usually persist into the new year, it suggests no quick turn-around for Tesco," BofA ML says.

"That makes it harder, at Tesco's FY results (in April), for investors to believe Tesco can both resuscitate flagging UK sales and cut back on space ambitions that arguably currently are propping up the P/L (profit and loss)," the bank says.

Elsewhere in the sector, Marks & Spencer and mid-cap Debenhams gain 2.4 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively, as investors cheer both companies' Christmas trading updates.

