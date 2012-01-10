Shares in oil explorer Gulf Keystone Petroleum climb 8.6 percent with market sources citing renewed media speculation that the Kurdistan-focused company is likely be the subject of a takeover approach.

The company, whose shares have soared 26 percent since the beginning of 2012, also receives a boost from excitement connected to an exploration well it is drilling in Kurdistan.

"Gulf Keystone is a company that attracts a lot of speculative attention," Peel Hunt analyst Werner Riding says.

Shares in the company surged as much as 36 percent in one day in December on a report that a U.S. oil major was mulling a takeover bid, before Gulf Keystone clarified that it was not in discussions regarding a sale of the firm.

"The potential in Kurdistan is vast and Gulf Keystone has first mover advantage over a number of production sharing contracts there, so they are very well placed. In time, I do expect to see Gulf Keystone receive a bid approach but clearly timing is the main uncertainty," says the Peel Hunt analyst.

Results from drilling at Gulf Keystone's first well on its Ber Bahr block in Kurdistan are also expected in the next few weeks, says Riding, adding to the excitement surrounding the stock.

Gulf Keystone said its partner Genel Energy has estimated that the Ber Bahr block could hold resources of 1.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent-initially-in-place.

