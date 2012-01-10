Shares in Majestic Wine rise 8.9 percent after the British wine retailer reports a 4 percent rise in underlying Christmas sales, which promtps Investec Securities and Collins Stewart to reiterate their "buy" stances on the firm.

"Normal service has been resumed at Majestic with a typically robust sales performance over the key Christmas trading period," Investec says in a note.

"(The rise in sales) should not only allay fears prompted by weak current trading announced at the interim stage, but also underpins our unchanged FY12E pretax profit forecast of 22.5 million pounds, with risk now marginally weighted to the upside," Investec says.

Collins Stewart says Majestic's share price has underperformed the FTSE 350 General retailers by 13 percent in the past three months, which offers a buying opportunity with the shares trading on a March 2012 price to earnings of 12.6 times and EV/EBITDA of 7.8 times, some 13.5 percent and 8 percent respectively lower than the five-year average.

"There are a number of positive catalysts in H1. The Queen's Jubilee from 2 June-5 June, Euro championships 8 June-1 July and then the Olympics 27 July-8 Aug - should support (in particular B2B sales) our FY 2 percent LFL sales assumption."

