Shares in Rathbone Bros. shed 3.7 percent, the top FTSE 250 faller, with the mid cap index up 0.8 percent, as the British wealth manager's end-2011 funds under management prove slightly disappointing according to Numis Securities which reduces its estimates.

Rathbone's total funds under management (FuM) at the end of 2011 stood at 15.8 billion pounds, up 1.4 percent over the year but 2 percent below Numis's estimate of 16.14 billion pounds.

Numis reduces its full-year 2012 EPS estimates for Rathbone by 2 percent to reflect the lower than previously assumed opening FuM level for the year.

"In our view, Rathbones is a high quality wealth manager that we would want to own long term and deserves a premium PE rating, however on c.12.5x one year forward P/E, we believe the share price is already up with events," Numis says, retaining its "hold" rating and 1,012 pence price target on the stock.

The broker prefers Brooks MacDonald in the wealth management space, where it believes earnings growth prospects are strongest, and Aberdeen Asset Management and Man Group in the wider asset management sector.

