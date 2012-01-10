Shares in Intesa Sanpaolo lead gainers on Milan's blue-chip stock index, rebounding like other Italian lenders after heavy losses over the past few sessions, which traders say were excessive.

"Only a week ago the stock was worth more than 1.3 euros. It has suffered in the past few days with the whole sector," a Milan-based trader says. By 1030 GMT, shares in Intesa were up 6.3 percent at 1.17 euros.

The sharp fall in the share price of rival Italian lender UniCredit following the pricing of a deeply discounted capital increase has weighed on Italian banks.

Intesa, which raised 5 billion euros in fresh capital last year, got a clean bill of health from the European Banking Authority with no capital shortfall to plug.

