Investors in European equity mutual funds are the most bearish than any period since July 2008 and Japanese investors are close to being the most bearish since April 2009, according to indicators say Nomura.

"Our longer-term global cross-border equity investment flow indicator suggests an elevated level of risk aversion by overseas equity investors," Nomura analysts say in a note.

"The indicator is at the most depressed level over the past 25 years, apart from the period around the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy in 2008."

Nomura analysts also add that the U.S. and global emerging markets (GEM) regional indicators also reflect lower-than average net investment activity from mutual fund investors.

Figures for last week show net selling of $2.7 billion from U.S. equity mutual funds and $0.07 billion from Japanese mutual fund investors.

Fund flows and asset allocation data provider EPFR Global recorded net purchases of $0.8 billion from global emerging markets investors and $0.2 billion from investors in European equity mutual funds.

