NYSE Euronext's global derivatives average daily volume in December was up 12 percent compared with the same month a year ago, the financial market operator says, with the volume on U.S. equity options jumping 17 percent and the volume on European derivatives products rising 4.2 percent.

NYSE Euronext says the average volume on U.S. cash products, which include transactions on NYSE, NYSE Arca and NYSE Amex platforms, dropped 10.6 percent in December compared to December 2010, while in Europe, the volumes on cash products rose 9 percent last month compared to December 2010.

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net