Shares in Aggreko fall 0.9 percent, surrendering some of the previous session's gains and among a handful of fallers on a stronger FTSE 100 index, as RBC Capital Markets downgrades its rating for the temporary power provider to "sector perform" from "outperform" on valuation grounds.

"The stock has had a strong run -- up 25 percent in 3 months -- and is at a relative high ... Aggreko remains a stock we want to buy longer-term given the growth potential, market position, and sustainability, but we would now look for a better entry point," RBC Capital Markets says in a note.

The broker says Aggreko trades on a 2012 price to earnings of 20 times and EV/EBITA of 15 times, the highest multiples in its universe

RBC, however, expects another robust year for Aggreko in 2012 driven by a stable U.S. performance and strong growth in the international business, with the Olympics also set to be a positive.

The broker upgrades its earnings forecasts to reflect a lower tax rate and is now 7 percent ahead of consensus. It also raises its target price to 2,150 pence from 2,000 pence.

