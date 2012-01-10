An equally-weighted basket of shares that have CDS spreads below the average G7 government CDS, but also have dividend yields more than the average G7 10-year bond yield offer better value and safety than sovereign debt, Credit Suisse says.

The safety basket of Credit Suisse includes British American Tobacco , Glaxo SmithKline, Novartis, Vodafone and Telenor, the broker says.

Credit Suisse also says in a strategy note that high dividend yields are a typically defensive style that have already performed relatively well over 2011.

However, dividends are still in the frame as momentum in European growth forecasts remain negative, bond yields are depressed and could go lower with more quantitative easing.

European equity dividend yields are running at 4 percent, against a 10-year history of 3.2 percent, and the dividend yield gap is still close to multi-year highs, it says.

"But, it is not just a case of picking out the high yielding stocks. Given the raft of negative earnings revisions, there is also merit in screening for stocks that can deliver a sustainable dividend stream," the bank says.

Credit Suisse has screened for stocks with superior cash generation ability, strong balance sheets and attractive yields for its High and Sustainable Dividend Yield Basket that includes Aegis, AstraZeneca, BAE Systems, Thomas Cook and WPP.

