The STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index rises 4.1 percent, making it the top performing sector in Europe, after traders cite positive read across following comments by both Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co about growth in the industry.

General Motors says it expects to increase its market share in both China and South Korea in 2012, while Ford says it has grown more confident in its sustained profitability and is going to realize a one-time tax-related gain when it reports fourth-quarter results.

"Carmakers are up following the newsflow from the United States. There has been strong messages out from Ford and General Motors last night," Howard Wheeldon, senior strategist at BGC Partners, says.

